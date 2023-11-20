ART DAHL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Art Dahl for the Sunshine Award. Art is always helping others in the Durand area. He is 88 years old, but he works like a much younger person. He is an accomplished carpenter and loves to help people with their home projects or anything else that needs to be done. He still works part time also. We are so thankful for all he does for us at Hurlburt’s Haven.

Gay Hurlburt

