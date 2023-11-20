Cloudy again Tuesday, more sunshine around Thanksgiving

It has been a cloudy start to our Thanksgiving week on this Monday. A few spotty showers were even visible on radar, but with dry air near the surface, most of this rain evaporated before it reached the ground. Despite the clouds, it was another mild day, with most locations reaching into the mid or even upper-40s! The average high in Eau Claire for today is right around 40º. Cloud cover remains in place tonight, with light winds shifting to the north. Temperatures will gradually drop into the mid-30s for overnight lows. Unfortunately, little change is expected tomorrow, with still a lot of cloud cover. A weak cold front will move closer, with some spotty showers in the morning, mainly for far western Wisconsin. These showers will lose steam though as they move farther eastward. Most of us should remain dry then, with even some sunshine possible further south and east. Temperatures will be comparable to today, in the low to mid-40s. Winds will be somewhat breezy from the northwest, 5-15 mph.

A storm system is moving out to our east, but a cold front will keep us cloudy Tuesday. Behind that though, we are looking at more sunshine. (WEAU)

Wednesday is the start of a stretch of more sunny weather! And with breezy southwest winds, temperatures will jump back into the upper-40s! But after Wednesday, temperatures will really resume their temperature drop, into the low-30s by Friday, and overnight lows in the 10s. We are looking at abundant sunshine though, also for Thanksgiving on Thursday, with lighter winds as well. This cooler and mostly sunny pattern largely continues into the weekend, the only different being a chance of some more cloud cover. We could see some increased precipitation (snow?) chances too, but for now the weekend is looking dry. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the low-30s. And there is no sign of another warm up this time, also as we are going into next week.

