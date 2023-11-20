CVTC received $40k from Gene Haas Foundation

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (CHIPPEWA VALLEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE PRESS RELEASE) - Students in manufacturing programs at Chippewa Valley Technical College will have increased financial support after the College received $40,000 in grants from the Gene Haas Foundation recently.

The funds will be used to support students in CVTC’s Manufacturing Engineering Technologist program and the CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Machining Retraining certificate. Since 2016, the program has received $250,000 in annual grants from the Gene Haas Foundation.

“The scholarship supports the persistence and completion of the students in the machine tool program,” said Dave Thompson, CVTC Machine Tool instructor and the program’s director. “The cost of college is expensive, and this money helps reduce the burden of college expenses. The Gene Haas Foundation helps students achieve their goals and, in some cases, their dreams of going to college – truly changing the lives of our students.”

A check from the Gene Haas Foundation was presented to CVTC instructors and students from the manufacturing programs by officials from the local Haas Factory Outlet in Plymouth, Minn. Seeing a growing need for skilled manufacturing employees industry-wide, the Foundation expanded its mission to include support for manufacturing training programs throughout North America and beyond.

By providing scholarship grants, sponsoring individual and team CNC competitions, and partnering with the very best CNC training programs in the world, the Foundation helps expand the availability of high-quality manufacturing technology training worldwide. Since 1999, the Gene Haas Foundation has provided more than $150 million in grants and sponsorships.

