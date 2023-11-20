Defense for teen in Lily Peters case argues to move case to juvenile court

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing
Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The defense for the teenager accused of murdering Lily Peters has filed his argument for why the case should be moved to juvenile court.

In August, the judge in the case ordered both the defense and the state to prepare arguments on whether the case should be moved, or if it should stay in adult court.

The state is arguing the case should stay in adult court.

In the defense’s statement, Attorney Michael Cohen says juvenile court would be enough to ensure both the public’s safety, as well as hold the teen accountable for the offense.

He says the now 15-year-old boy didn’t understand the consequences of his actions when the crime took place, and is likely to be a safe member of society by the age of 21.

Both the state and defense will have until December 9 to respond to each other’s statements.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
Man arrested in Washburn County for OWI
Platteville woman's ferry sinks while vacationing in the Bahamas
Tourists abandon ship as ferry sinks in the Bahamas
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

CVTC received $40k from Gene Haas Foundation
CVTC received $40k from Gene Haas Foundation
McDonald's Grand Opening 08/19/21
McDonald’s offering active emergency service personnel a free Combo Meal Nov. 21
WESTCONSIN CREDIT UNION
WESTconsin Credit Union: ATM robbed at Menomonie-East office
Three Chippewa Valley organizations will be dishing up free meals on Thanksgiving.
Places serving up free Thanksgiving meals in the Chippewa Valley