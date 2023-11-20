Defense for teen in Lily Peters case argues to move case to juvenile court

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The defense for the teenager accused of murdering Lily Peters has filed his argument for why the case should be moved to juvenile court.

In August, the judge in the case ordered both the defense and the state to prepare arguments on whether the case should be moved, or if it should stay in adult court.

The state is arguing the case should stay in adult court.

In the defense’s statement, Attorney Michael Cohen says juvenile court would be enough to ensure both the public’s safety, as well as hold the teen accountable for the offense.

He says the now 15-year-old boy didn’t understand the consequences of his actions when the crime took place, and is likely to be a safe member of society by the age of 21.

Both the state and defense will have until December 9 to respond to each other’s statements.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.