Frederic man arrested for suspicion of OWI-4th offense

(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Frederic man has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-4th offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation when the driver, 59-year-old Timothy Ainley, showed signs of impairment. A field sobriety test showed Ainley was under the influence of an intoxicant.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is recommending charges of OWI-4th offense with minors in the vehicle. The five and eight-year-old passengers were placed with a sober family member.

