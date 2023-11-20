HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL 6TH FLOOR

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s 6th Floor for the Sunshine Award. The caring staff on the 6th floor took care of our mom through her numerous hospital stays. They cared for her like family, and it meant the world to our us. We would like to thank them for the love and support given to us during those very difficult times. Thank you all for making a huge difference in our lives.

The Brantner Family

