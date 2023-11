CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pioneer Village Museum in Cameron is holding its annual Christmas in the Village celebration.

The event is free to attend and will be held December 8 and 9.

It will feature horse-drawn rides, cookie decorating, blacksmith demonstration, Christmas crafts, food and drink for purchase and more.

Hours are 4-8 p.m. on December 8 and 2-6 p.m. on December 9.

