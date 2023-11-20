Interview: CVTG presents holiday doubleheader

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents a holiday doubleheader with “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “Frosty the Snowman”.

The show runs December 1-3 and 8-10 at The Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.

Act One: Ken Ludwig’s Twas the Night before Christmas is a holiday adventure about a mouse, an elf and a spunky little girl who won’t take no for an answer and their quest to find out why Santa missed their house last year.

Act Two: Frosty the Snowman is based on the popular book and television special which tells the tale of how a snowman comes to life one day. Frosty features the beloved song throughout the play.

7:30pm, December 1-2 & 8-9

1:30pm, December 2-3, 9-10

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

