McDonald’s offering active emergency service personnel a free Combo Meal Nov. 21

McDonald's Grand Opening 08/19/21
McDonald's Grand Opening 08/19/21(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s, in effort to show thanks, is offering active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters a free Combo Meal, all day, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, inside the restaurant.

According to a press release from Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s, to get a free combo meal, you will need to show your badge, ID, or uniform.

“Our McFamily wants to express sincere gratitude to those that are risking their lives to ensure our safety. They continually put fourth an effort to make a positive influence in the community, in our restaurants, and with our customers, and for that, we are thankful,” Rick Lommen, Owner/Operator, said.

All 64 Courtesy Corporation restaurants in Western WI, Southeastern MN, Decorah, Mason City and Clear Lake and Decorah, IA, will be serving free meals to these individuals, the press release says.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
Man arrested in Washburn County for OWI
Platteville woman's ferry sinks while vacationing in the Bahamas
Tourists abandon ship as ferry sinks in the Bahamas
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

WESTCONSIN CREDIT UNION
WESTconsin Credit Union: ATM robbed at Menomonie-East office
Three Chippewa Valley organizations will be dishing up free meals on Thanksgiving.
Places serving up free Thanksgiving meals in the Chippewa Valley
First Alert Forecast Nov 20th 6AM
AG Chat with Kristin Smith Nov 20th