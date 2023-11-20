McDonald’s offering active emergency service personnel a free Combo Meal Nov. 21

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s, in effort to show thanks, is offering active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters a free Combo Meal, all day, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, inside the restaurant.

According to a press release from Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s, to get a free combo meal, you will need to show your badge, ID, or uniform.

“Our McFamily wants to express sincere gratitude to those that are risking their lives to ensure our safety. They continually put fourth an effort to make a positive influence in the community, in our restaurants, and with our customers, and for that, we are thankful,” Rick Lommen, Owner/Operator, said.

All 64 Courtesy Corporation restaurants in Western WI, Southeastern MN, Decorah, Mason City and Clear Lake and Decorah, IA, will be serving free meals to these individuals, the press release says.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.