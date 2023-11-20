No injuries reported following house fire in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - No injuries are reported following a house fire in Rice Lake.

According to a press release from the Rice Lake Fire Department, on Nov. 19, 2023, around 12:39 p.m. the Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 204 Hatten Avenue in the City of Rice Lake.

The release says fire department crews arrived to find a structure with heavy fire at the rear of the structure. The fire spread to the attic and interior of the structure. Firefighters attacked the fire. The fire was under control at 4:12 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the release.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $100,000.

