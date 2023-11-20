Quiet weather continues this week, making for ideal holiday travel

It sure was a great weekend weather-wise with temperatures running about ten degrees above average both days. After another sunny day, some high clouds have started to increase this evening and they will gradually thicken through the overnight. Light easterly flow and increasing clouds will help keep temperatures milder tonight with lows near freezing. A well organized storm system will track from the Southern Plains towards the Ohio Valley the next few days, while an upper trough moves our way from the west. The trough and moisture out ahead of the next cold front will make for a cloudy Monday, but it will remain dry. Light easterly breezes will be around while temperatures stay cooler with a lack of sunshine. Highs will be closer to average, in the mid 40s.

High pressure retreats as next cold front advances through the Northern Plains (weau)

A mostly cloudy sky will continue at night and into Tuesday morning as that next cold front arrives. As the primary storm passes safely to the south, we will just see a small chance for a brief rain or snow shower, while winds shift to the northwest behind the front. Clouds should then give way to some sunshine with highs topping out in the lower 40s. High pressure will briefly build into the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, before a clipper system passes to our north at night. This set up will favor a brief warm up and some perfect weather for holiday travelers through the day. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid and possibly upper 40s. As the clipper tracks to the north/east, it will drag a cold front through our area dry. Winds will again switch back to the northwest, allowing for colder air to take over. Otherwise the nice weather will continue through Thanksgiving, with mainly sunny skies and highs limited to the mid 30s. The colder weather should stick around for a stretch of days, keeping temperatures a bit below average through the final weekend of November. The storm track will remain unfavorable for any major weather systems to impact our part of the country, so dry weather looks to continue with highs hovering close to freezing.

