FROM THE ROOTS DAYCARE INFANT ROOM

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As a first-time mom, leaving my baby at daycare was a nerve-wracking experience. The staff at “From the Roots” daycare helped ease my postpartum anxiety but showed my daughter an outpouring of love and care. My daughter loves going to daycare every day and seeing her teachers and other babies. What seemed like an overwhelming time going back to work was quickly eased knowing my daughter was in the best of care. I couldn’t have done it without them! Thank you, Miss Jess, Miss Emmalee, and Miss Houa and the rest of the amazing staff from the big kids room. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Allyson Frederick

