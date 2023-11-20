Shane Helmbrecht found in Mexico

MEXICO (WEAU) - Shane Helmbrecht was found in Mexico, Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl confirmed.

The Sheriff confirmed Helmbrecht was detained over the weekend and is now being held in the Cook County jail in Chicago, awaiting extradition to Eau Claire.

According to Lt. Dustin Walters, the FBI picked up Helmbrecht in Mexico. No other details have been released on where or how he was found.

In October, a nationwide bench warrant was issued for Helmbrecht to return to Wis.

In 2017, he was found incompetent to stand trial in the murder of Jenn Ward and was ordered to live in a mental health facility.

In September of this year, Helmbrecht walked away from the group home.

According to the Cook County jail website, He is scheduled to be in Cook County court on Tuesday. There is no word yet on when he will be brought back to Eau Claire.

