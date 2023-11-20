STAFF OF HEALTHY PET ALTOONA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the staff of Healthy Pet Altoona. I am grateful for the outstanding care my pets receive at Healthy Pet Altoona. We’ve had a recent emergency with one dog and another dog who needed surgery. Both pets were treated with expert veterinary care! They are great communicators and thorough with explanations. Their love for pets is obvious. I am so grateful for fantastic people and quality care for my furry family members.

Terri Thill

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
Man arrested in Washburn County for OWI
Platteville woman's ferry sinks while vacationing in the Bahamas
Tourists abandon ship as ferry sinks in the Bahamas
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL 6TH FLOOR
FROM THE ROOTS DAYCARE INFANT ROOM
DENNIS AND BECKY KOONTZ
ART DAHL