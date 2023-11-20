EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the staff of Healthy Pet Altoona. I am grateful for the outstanding care my pets receive at Healthy Pet Altoona. We’ve had a recent emergency with one dog and another dog who needed surgery. Both pets were treated with expert veterinary care! They are great communicators and thorough with explanations. Their love for pets is obvious. I am so grateful for fantastic people and quality care for my furry family members.

Terri Thill

