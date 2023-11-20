WESTconsin Credit Union: ATM robbed at Menomonie-East office

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - WESTconsin Credit Union says an ATM was robbed at WESTconsin Credit Union’s Menomonie-East office.

According to a press release from WESTconsin Credit Union, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, the ATM located at WESTconsin Credit Union’s Menomonie-East office on 3333 Schneider Avenue SE was robbed.

The press release says as the incident is being investigated, the Menomonie-East ATM is out of service until further notice, though the Menomonie-East office is open for regular business hours.

The security of all member accounts has been maintained as there is no personal data stored in any of the Credit Union’s ATMs, according to the release.

