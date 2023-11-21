DNR Releases data from opening weekend of 2023 gun deer hunt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR says hunters registered more than 92,000 deer statewide during the opening weekend of the 2023 gun deer hunt season, while that number might seem high, it’s 10% below the 5-year average.

Wisconsin DNR district wildlife supervisor, Jeff Pritzl, says the 2023 gun deer hunting season is off to a slow start.

“Harvest numbers were down this year compared to last year. That wasn’t unexpected because last year we had snow cover, we didn’t this year. And so we kind of anticipated we wouldn’t hit last year’s opening weekend marks. That being said, we’re about 16% behind last year’s opening weekend statewide,” says Pritzl.

The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are also down 0.61% from the same time last year.

But on the plus side, DNR conservation warden, Michael Weber, says reports of hunting related incidents was reduced from last year’s opening weekend where the state had six incidents, this year there were only two.

“The reduction in incidents, I think is obviously directly related to the work of the hunter education program. Obviously, those volunteer instructors are really teaching people the importance of firearm safety and then the people that go through the program really applying what they learned in the program moving forward out into the field,” says Weber.

Weber says safety is key during gun deer hunting season.

“We again want to stress the importance of the four rules of firearm safety, which are essential know to being safe, responsible, and ethical and when out in the woods and are key to preventing hunting incidents from occurring. Obviously treat every firearm as if it were loaded. Always point the muzzle in safe direction. Be sure of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it. And keep your finger out of the trigger guard until you’re ready to shoot,” says Weber.

A total of 51,870 bucks were registered on opening weekend, compared to 56,638 in 2022. This is a 13% decrease over 2022.

The DNR says a forecasted drop in temperature and lack of precipitation during the second half of the gun season should mean good conditions for those that try to make the most out of the full nine days.

