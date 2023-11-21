DPI releases district report cards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Grades are out for school districts in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report cards are meant to provide data about four priority areas. They include achievement, growth, target group outcomes, and on track to graduation. The Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Mike Johnson said he looks for growth in these report cards.

“A prime focus for us here in our district is to serve all students and when we serve all students, we really look at the underrepresented groups of students,” Johnson said. “Students in poverty, students of color, students in special education programming and the growth of those students impacts our overall achievement.”

The Eau Claire Area School District’s overall score fell into the “meets expectation” standard. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District was also labeled as “meets expectations.”

