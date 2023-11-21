Eau Claire Fire Rescue: No injuries reported following plane crash
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to information from Eau Claire Fire Rescue, there were no injuries reported following a plane crash in Eau Claire Tuesday.
Eau Claire Fire Rescue says there was a landing gear issue and the plane spun out into grass. There was some damage to the plane but not severe. There were 2-4 passengers on the plane.
There was no fire, Eau Claire Fire and Rescue added.
