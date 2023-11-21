Fair maps rally held in Eau Claire

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in the Chippewa Valley are coming together to rally for fair maps in Wisconsin.

This comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in a case involving legislative maps. The lawsuit is asking the court to throw out the Republican-drawn legislative maps, deeming them unconstitutional. Around 20 community members gathered in front of the Eau Claire Government Center, advocating for fair maps.

Those at the rally shared frustrations over the current maps. They said the districts are so gerrymandered, that legislators don’t need to listen to Wisconsinites and reflect the priorities of their constituents. Among the group were representatives of the Wisconsin Public Education Network.

“We hear over and over as public school advocates that people are frustrated because they keep voicing the real needs and priorities of their communities and the students in their public schools. Then they’re left with something totally different from that from the state level.” Christian Phelps with the Wisconsin Public Education Network said.

The Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition also held rallies in Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling no later than early 2024. Staff with the state elections commission said maps must be in place by March 15 if the new districts are supposed to be used in the November election.

