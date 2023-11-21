Interview: Eau Claire Male Chorus Christmas concerts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Male Chorus will present its annual Christmas Concerts on December 1 & 2.

On Friday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church at 1314 Lexington Avenue, Eau Claire, guests include Chippewa Falls Notre Dame Chant Choir and the Chippewa Valley Boys Choir.

On Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Street United Methodist Church, Eau Claire, guests include the Chippewa Valley Boys Choir and the ClearWater Connection Quartet.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Purchase tickets at Festival Foods and online.

