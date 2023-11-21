Interview: Holiday dietary considerations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have some holiday gatherings coming up with guests who have dietary restrictions, Hy-Vee dietitian Jena DeMoss has some ideas to tailor traditional holiday favorites to meet every diner’s needs.

We hear about it a lot but -what exactly is gluten? gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye & barely. gluten can cause discomfort or even serious health issues in people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Ther is a wide range of gluten-free foods and beverages, including gluten-free mix such as good graces gluten free herb seasoned vegetable stuffing mix or topping that tasty green bean casserole with good graces gluten free organic french fried onions. these are perfect ways to enjoy your favorites.

You can also find lactose-free products made from cow’s milk for those who are lactose intolerant but don’t want to give up dairy.

For others, there are plenty of dairy-free options including plant-based butter, cheese, ice cream, milk, yogurt, and other frozen desserts.

Instead of topping dessert with whipped cream, swap in dairy free cocowhip or finish your dish with a sprinkle of follow your heart dairy free parmesan style shredded cheese alternative.

