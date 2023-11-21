Reindeer are stirring up trouble at a escape room fundraiser

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the holidays drawing near the Chippewa Valley Museum and Tactical Escape 101 are launching their 3rd annual holiday escape room fundraiser at the Schlegelmilch House.

This year’s theme is Reindeer Games. Participants will have 60 minutes to navigate the main floor of the historic home to help Santa find his driver’s license that his reindeer stole from him. The owner of Tactical Escape 101, Jennifer Fonfara, said hosting holiday escape rooms provides a family-friendly activity.

“The Halloween puzzle is always a little more scary and I really want to get rid of the stigma that escape rooms are scary,” Fonfara said. “Escape rooms are for connectivity and collaboration, and having a holiday puzzle has really put the exclamation point on that.”

Fonfara said 25 percent of all sales from the escape room will go towards the museum. She said since they began partnering with the museum in 2016 they have been able to raise nearly $40,000 for the museum.

Reindeer Games will kick off on Friday, Nov. 24, and run Wednesdays and weekends through Sunday, Dec. 31. Fonfara says tickets cost $35 per player with a minimum of four players. For ticket information click here.

