Report: Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has an MCL sprain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has an MCL sprain and will be considered week to week, but is unlikely to play Thursday, according to Adam Schefter.

Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has an MCL sprain, will be considered week to week, but is unlikely to play Thursday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2023

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones were each carted to their respective locker rooms after getting hurt on separate first-half plays Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Bosa left with a foot injury, while Jones hurt his knee in the Packers’ 23-20 victory.

Jones suffered a knee injury during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter.

Jones said initial reports regarding his anterior cruciate ligament were positive, though he was awaiting an MRI.

“I was feeling like, ‘Man, I can’t catch a break,’ " Jones said. “But caught a break. Hopefully, it’s not anything serious and I’m back here pretty soon.”

“I don’t think it’s long term,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Jones’ injury. “Certainly I think it really looked bad. I was really concerned just seeing it live. I didn’t see a replay or anything, but seeing it live, it did not look good. But he’s in good spirits in there, and so hopefully it’s just a short-term deal.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.