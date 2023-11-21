Sex offender to live in the Town of Hubbard

TOWN OF HUBBARD, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a sex offender that is set to live in the Town of Hubbard.

According to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Starting Nov. 21, 2023, Christopher Johnson will be living the Town of Hubbard at N9076 Godfrey Rd, Exeland, WI 54835. Johnson was convicted on Aug. 14, 2023, in Price County of two counts of possession of child pornography.

Johnson remains under supervision by probation agents.

