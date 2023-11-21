Sex offender to live in the Town of Hubbard

Christopher Johnson
Christopher Johnson(COURTESY: RUSK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF HUBBARD, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a sex offender that is set to live in the Town of Hubbard.

According to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Starting Nov. 21, 2023, Christopher Johnson will be living the Town of Hubbard at N9076 Godfrey Rd, Exeland, WI 54835. Johnson was convicted on Aug. 14, 2023, in Price County of two counts of possession of child pornography.

Johnson remains under supervision by probation agents.

DPI releases district report cards
UW-River Falls Offers Support to Students
DPI Releases District Report Cards
Shane Helmbrecht Found in Mexico
