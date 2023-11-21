Two hospitalized after Salmonella found in cantaloupes sold in Wisconsin

(Courtesy: USDA | Courtesy: USDA)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, along with the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, local health departments, and federal partners, is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to cantaloupes.

According to the CDC, 43 people in 15 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella. This includes at least four people from Wisconsin. Several cantaloupes and cantaloupe-containing products have been recalled recently due to suspicion of Salmonella contamination, including:

  • Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label that says “Malichita”, “4050″, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique” sold between Oct. 16-23.
  • ALDI cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates between Oct. 27-31.

Find more information about products affected by this recall and where they were sold on the DHS Outbreaks in Wisconsin webpage.

Anyone who purchased recalled cantaloupe products is advised to not eat them and to throw them away along with any food that may be packaged with the cantaloupe (for example: fruit salad). This includes any fresh fruit that was frozen for later use. If you ate any recalled cantaloupe and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis, contact a doctor right away. Let them know you may have been in contact with Salmonella.

Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht found in Mexico
A Tomah man is charged in connection to the death of his infant son and an incident of domestic...
Tomah man charged in connection to infant death, domestic abuse
UPDATE: One person dead following crash in St. Croix County
WEAU
UW-River Falls offers support to students and staff
WESTCONSIN CREDIT UNION
WESTconsin Credit Union: ATM robbed at Menomonie-East office

Latest News

Exam room
Health experts recommend keeping up with routine exams to catch cancer early
Marshfield Clinic is able to screen women in rural areas with these units
Marshfield Clinic using mobile mammography units to serve women in rural areas
Radiation can be used to treat cancer
Seeing a radiation oncologist may be necessary during a cancer patients journey
Medical Oncology
Seeing a medical oncologist is a cancer patient’s first stop after diagnosis
Cattails Cottage
Cattails Cottage is a home away from home for cancer patients going through treatment