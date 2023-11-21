Wisconsin football eyes Minnesota ahead of rivalry week

The rival series is tied at 62-62-8.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s rivalry week in college football! The longest-standing rivalry in FCS is renewed for the 133rd year. Wisconsin and Minnesota are set to face off for Paul Bunyan’s Axe!

The all-time series is tied at 62-62-8, with Minnesota on a two-game win streak in this series.

The Badgers are currently tied for second in the Big Ten West with Northwestern, at an even 4-4 in conference play. The Gophers are tied for third with the Huskers and Illini at 3-5.

Minnesota got smoked 37-3 on the road at Ohio State on Saturday and are on a three-game losing skid, while the Badgers are coming off that 24-17 overtime win over Nebraska.

Heading into this week, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said the Badgers practiced outside on Sunday and he said that practice was more low key, but still had a buzz heading into rivalry week.

“And to be able to get out there and relax a little bit and get moving, late in the season, that’s what you have to do,” Fickell said. “And that ‘s what we did. We weren’t in helmets, we weren’t in spiders, we didn’t go against each other like we normally would. We did a little bit more apart and tried to get more so their minds and legs back as best we can.”

The 133rd battle for the Axe is this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Minneapolis.

