Avian flu infects commercial flock

MADISON, Wis. (DATCP NEWS RELEASE) - A case of avian flu was confirmed in a commercial flock in Trempealeau County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a commercial flock in Trempealeau County, Wis.

DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working closely with animal health officials on a joint response. The affected properties will not move poultry products, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern. HPAI also does not pose a food safety risk as long as poultry and eggs are handled properly and heated to an internal temperature of 165 F, which kills the virus.

Over the past weeks, many states have announced new cases of HPAI in domestic flocks.

