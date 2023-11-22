A Chippewa Valley 3.5K invites people to wobble before they gobble

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -As people prepare to fill up on classic Thanksgiving feasts one Chippewa Valley tavern is encouraging people to do the wobble before they gobble to help support a community organization.

For the third year, Schuetzy’s Tavern is hosting the Gobble Wobble, a 3.5k walk or run starting at the tavern, on Thanksgiving morning. Event Organizer, Lisa Schuetz, said she launched the event a few years ago because she wanted people to have something to do in Chippewa Falls on Thanksgiving while finding a way to support a community cause. Proceeds from this year’s wobble will go to the Chippewa Humane Society.

For people looking to get their steps in before feasting on Thanksgiving goods, the walk will kick off at 9 a.m. on Thursday. People can register for the walk at Schuetzy’s. Pre-registration costs $10 and runs through Wednesday. Same-day registration costs $15.

