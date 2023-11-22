Competency exam ordered in Jackson County homicide case

By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Questions were raised about a woman’s competency in a homicide case that started as a missing person investigation.

Online court records show that on Nov. 22 a competency exam was ordered for 50-year-old Star Myers of Black River Falls in relation to a Jackson County homicide case. That report is due Dec. 21 and her next hearing is set for Jan. 9, 2024, via Zoom.

In August, Myers pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

On March 9, Myers reported a missing person. The Sheriff’s Office then received reliable information indicating the missing person was actually dead as a result of foul play.

According to the criminal complaint, two people told investigators Myers shot the victim in the head in a bedroom after he told her about sleeping with other women.

When interviewed by investigators, Myers denied killing the victim.

Myers is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

