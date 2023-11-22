Eau Claire police: Fire at electrical substation causes power outage

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an update, Xcel Energy says everyone’s power was restored just before noon. A squirrel came into contact with equipment in substation serving that area.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire at an electrical substation has knocked out power to a large portion of the southside of Eau Claire, Eau Claire police say on social media.

A Facebook post via the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook page states, “A fire at an electrical substation has knocked out power to a large portion of the southside of Eau Claire. Many traffic signals are not functioning and homes and businesses are without power. If you are able to avoid the southside please do so. Traffic is highly congested. We will update when possible.”

Xcel Energy says they don’t know the cause. Both businesses and homes in the Golf Road area are affected. Xcel crews are on scene.

According to an Xcel outage map, nearly 4,300 customers are impacted.

