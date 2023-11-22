Gov. Evers grants 82 pardons, bringing administration’s total to 1,111

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday,...
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced that he has granted another 82 pardons on Wednesday, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 1,111.

”It continues to be a privilege to hear about individuals’ lives, work, and what they have done to overcome their past mistakes and build positive, rewarding lives for themselves and their families,” said Gov. Evers.

Under Executive Order #30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.

Executive Order #130 established an expedited review process for applications that meet stricter criteria, including a greater length of time elapsed since sentence completion and nonviolent nature of the offenses. 

The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website. A list of pardon recipients is available here.

