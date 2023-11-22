Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

