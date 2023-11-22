Menomonie High School and UW-Stout team up for easier access to high education

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Every year, high schoolers are asked to figure out what to do with the rest of their lives.

Those who look to continue their education always face the hard first step of getting in.

“When we step back and take a look at what our students are doing on a just day to day basis. When you add all that up, they are doing a lot,” said Casey Drake, the principle for Menomonie High School. “How can we get kids thinking about what they want to do next and how can we support them. We know kids have a lot of different options after you’re done with high school.”

College is one of those different options.

“When we meet with students, they’re very nervous about the application process and worried that they may not get in. I think that’s a really big barrier for some students,” said Joan Bellesbach, the UW-Stout Director of Admissions.

She said UW-Stout and Menomonie High School have partnered up to offer a direct admissions program.

It is offered to all MHS seniors, with 13 so far taking advantage. They will join other freshmen on campus come fall semester of 2024.

“The hope is to offer, you know, the opportunity to more students that maybe weren’t thinking about college or maybe didn’t think that they could come to college. We want to offer our great education experience for our students right here in our community,” said Bellesbach.

Drake said taking away the anxiety of waiting for those acceptance letters is one benefit. There is another.

“Within that program, it allows them to meet individuals from Stout. Getting them introduced to someone that can help them with some of the questions like how am I going to pay for this? You know, what do I do for housing? Those types of things that might be challenging.” said Drake.

The program will be around for the next couple of years. Bellesbach said there are plans to reach out to MHS juniors to fill spots for Fall 2025.

There are some requirements, which include the student having at least a 2.5 GPA. However, students who do not meet the requirement can still get into UW-Stout by receiving a letter of recommendation. Bellesbach said every student is encouraged to take advantage of the program.

Other Universities of Wisconsin campuses could be implementing the direct admissions program later on. UW-Stout and UW-Green Bay are just a couple of the campuses participating in phase 1 of the rollout.

