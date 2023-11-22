Milder Wednesday as temperatures turn cold turkey on Thanksgiving

A band of cloud cover made for gloomy weather today as a weak front passed through to the east. Winds shifted and were breezy from the northwest with seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will gradually clear out this evening with a mostly clear sky into tonight as temperatures plummet into the low 20s. Tomorrow brings nice travel weather for the holiday locally as a surface ridge of high pressure moves overhead with plenty of sunshine. This will come with breezy winds from the south and southwest, out ahead of an approaching front from the west. Temperatures will climb a few degrees above average to the upper 40s and around 50.

A front moves in with sunshine and mild weather ahead of it (WEAU)

The milder air won’t last long, however, as a cold front sweeps through to the southeast tomorrow night with winds shifting to the north-northwest. Thanksgiving will turn much colder as a result with highs near freezing under a mostly sunny sky. Mother nature will continue to bring good deals weather-wise for Black Friday as the sunshine sticks around with a large Canadian high pressure system taking hold over the Northern Plains. It will be unseasonably cold to finish out the week with temperatures barely reaching above 30. The high will push further east this weekend, while an upper trough starts to dig out over the Plains. We’ll have more clouds than sun with even the chance for a few snow showers sometime Saturday night into Sunday, but these look to have minimal impacts right now. Temperatures will remain below average in the low to mid-30s. A cold front looks to drop down from the northwest Sunday night, bringing a reinforcing shot of colder air into the final week of November as temperatures hover near 30 with variable sun and clouds early next week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.