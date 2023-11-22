No injuries reported following vehicle fire in Vernon County

TOWN OF STERLING, Wis. (WEAU) - No injuries are reported following a vehicle fire in Vernon County.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle fire on Nov. 22, 2023, around 1:00 p.m., in rural De Soto, Wis., in the Town of Sterling.

The press release says the vehicle was being operated in a cornfield, on private property, along State Highway 82, near Marks Avenue when it caught fire and spread to the field.

Due to smoke and limited visibility, Highway 82 was closed for about 45 minutes while the fire was put out, according to the press release.

The press release notes that no injuries were reported, and all units left the scene around 3:00 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

