October Local Employment and Unemployment Data Released

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) today released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates of employment and unemployment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wisconsin for October 2023.

In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows:

Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Preliminary October 2023 unemployment rates declined in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas over the month; the rates increased in all 12 areas over the year.

Municipalities: Preliminary October 2023 unemployment rates declined in 33 of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month; rates for the remaining two cities were unchanged over the same time; over-the-year rates increased in 33 of the state’s 35 largest cities and did not change in the remaining two cities.

Counties: Preliminary October 2023 unemployment rates decreased in 71 counties and was unchanged in one Wisconsin county over the month; over-the-year rates decreased or didn’t change in four of Wisconsin’s 72 counties and increased in the remaining 68 counties.

The data included in today’s release can be accessed at Wisconomy.com.

