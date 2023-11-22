Record high disasters lead to Red Cross shortages in Wisconsin

After a year with over 25 one-billion-dollar disasters across the country, the American Red...
After a year with over 25 one-billion-dollar disasters across the country, the American Red Cross is asking people for help during the holiday season.(KAIT)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is looking for people to step up and donate after a record breaking year of disasters.

2023 was a big year for the Red Cross, with 25 disasters causing over $1 billion in damage, the organization explained.

In part due to these disasters, many blood drives have been cancelled this year, leading to a blood and donation shortage for the Red Cross.

With Giving Tuesday around the corner, the organization is pushing for blood and monetary donations. These donations help support the Red Cross’s work building shelter for people whose homes were destroyed in disasters, providing blood for those in need, offering CPR training, and more.

For more information on how to help those in Wisconsin, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/wisconsin/ways-to-donate/local-giving.html.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm
Chief of Chippewa Falls Police Department resigns
Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht found in Mexico
Shane Helmbrecht waives extradition to Wisconsin.
Helmbrecht waives extradition to Wisconsin
WEAU
UW-River Falls offers support to students and staff
A small plane crashed at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Eau Claire Fire Rescue: No injuries reported following plane crash

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday,...
Gov. Evers grants 82 pardons, bringing administration’s total to 1,111
13 First Alert Forecast (11/22/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/22/23)
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
October Local Employment and Unemployment Data Released
black friday 2023 generic
Don’t be a victim on Black Friday