Refuge for those experiencing homelessness closing its doors

The only daytime homeless shelter in Eau Claire may be moving to a new facility.
The only daytime homeless shelter in Eau Claire may be moving to a new facility.(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House building has sold, forcing the organization to look elsewhere for space.

According to a news release, the Eau Claire Community Haven House will be leaving its current location at 502 S. Farwell location on Dec. 8 following the sale of the building from which it was leasing space.

Services at this location are tentatively scheduled to end on Dec. 5.

The organization is looking for temporary alternative sites downtown or on a bus line, ideally with an open space of 4500-5000 square feet and restrooms.

Community Haven House asks that anyone who knows of a space or is willing to offer a lease reach out.

