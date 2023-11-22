Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A restaurant in West Virginia is giving out free meals to customers who ask.

Inside Tres Hermanos Nunez, customers are greeted with a sign that reads: “If you’re hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Pre-paid tickets hang from the sign for customers to choose from.

Anyone can take a ticket, hand it to a server and the kitchen will prepare the meal listed.

Restaurant manager Hipolito Salas explained that customers have been donating for the cause.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Salas said. “We’ve got Christmas, too. We’re just trying to help out a little bit.”

Salas hopes the restaurant is able to continue to provide the service through the end of December.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm
Chief of Chippewa Falls Police Department resigns
Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht found in Mexico
Shane Helmbrecht waives extradition to Wisconsin.
Helmbrecht waives extradition to Wisconsin
WEAU
UW-River Falls offers support to students and staff
A small plane crashed at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Eau Claire Fire Rescue: No injuries reported following plane crash

Latest News

A border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a...
Border crossing closed after vehicle explosion on bridge connecting New York and Canada
13 First Alert Forecast (11/22/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/22/23)
Double-lung transplant recipient, Ava Thomas.
5-year-old girl home for Thanksgiving after double-lung transplant
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of the movie "Wonka" in Norfolk, Va., Sunday,...
Biden declares emergency over lead in water in US Virgin Islands