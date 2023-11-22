Rotary Club provides Thanksgiving dinner to 282 people in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rotary Club of Eau Claire put together full Thanksgiving meals for 48 families.

The Rotary Club of Eau Claire gathered at The Brewing Projekt on Nov. 21 for the Thanksgiving Dinner Drive to assemble Thanksgiving meals for local families in need.

This year the club is helping 48 families in need, which includes 282 people overall.

The event is made possible by annual club fundraisers. “Through the simple act of sharing food, our members hope to make a difference for families this Thanksgiving,” stated club President Patrick Thoney.

The meals include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberries, rolls and pie. A turkey bag and pan for cooking are also included.

This is the first year that the Eau Claire Rotary Club has hosted the Thanksgiving Dinner Drive, which is in its eighth year. The club took on the event from the former Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club, after merging with that club in August.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.