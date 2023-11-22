Rotary Club provides Thanksgiving dinner to 282 people in need

The Rotary Club of Eau Claire put together full Thanksgiving meals for 48 families.
The Rotary Club of Eau Claire put together full Thanksgiving meals for 48 families.(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rotary Club of Eau Claire put together full Thanksgiving meals for 48 families.

The Rotary Club of Eau Claire gathered at The Brewing Projekt on Nov. 21 for the Thanksgiving Dinner Drive to assemble Thanksgiving meals for local families in need.

This year the club is helping 48 families in need, which includes 282 people overall.

The event is made possible by annual club fundraisers. “Through the simple act of sharing food, our members hope to make a difference for families this Thanksgiving,” stated club President Patrick Thoney.

The meals include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberries, rolls and pie. A turkey bag and pan for cooking are also included.

This is the first year that the Eau Claire Rotary Club has hosted the Thanksgiving Dinner Drive, which is in its eighth year. The club took on the event from the former Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club, after merging with that club in August.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht found in Mexico
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm
Chief of Chippewa Falls Police Department resigns
A Tomah man is charged in connection to the death of his infant son and an incident of domestic...
Tomah man charged in connection to infant death, domestic abuse
A small plane crashed at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Eau Claire Fire Rescue: No injuries reported following plane crash
WEAU
UW-River Falls offers support to students and staff

Latest News

Menomonie High School in Menomonie, WI
Menomonie High School and UW-Stout team up for easier access to high education
A case of avian flu was confirmed in a commercial flock in Trempealeau County.
Avian flu infects commercial flock
The only daytime homeless shelter in Eau Claire may be moving to a new facility.
Refuge for those experiencing homelessness closing its doors
Helmbrecht waives extradition @ 5pm - VOD - clipped version
Helmbrecht waives extradition @ 5pm - VOD - clipped version