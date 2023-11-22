Sheriff: Nearly 20 sheep get loose, show up at home in Winona County

Sheep get loose in Winona County
Sheep get loose in Winona County(COURTESY: WINONA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Several sheep became loose and showed up at a home in Winona County, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to information from the Winona County Sheriff, they were called about the sheep just after midnight, Nov. 22, 2023. They were found at a home in Winona.

The Sheriff says a seminary nearby realized it was their sheep and owners came over and herded them back to their area.

It is not known how the sheep got out.

The Sheriff added that there were about 20 sheep that got loose.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm
Chief of Chippewa Falls Police Department resigns
Shane Helmbrecht waives extradition to Wisconsin.
Helmbrecht waives extradition to Wisconsin
A small plane crashed at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Eau Claire Fire Rescue: No injuries reported following plane crash
Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht found in Mexico
WEAU
UW-River Falls offers support to students and staff

Latest News

The 3rd annual Gobble Wobble invites people to walk or run to support the Chippewa Humane...
A Chippewa Valley 3.5K invites people to wobble before they gobble
Gobble Wobble 3.5k Walk or Run
First Alert Forecast Nov 22nd 6AM
AG Chat with Bob Bosold Nov 22nd