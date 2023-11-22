Sheriff: Nearly 20 sheep get loose, show up at home in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Several sheep became loose and showed up at a home in Winona County, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to information from the Winona County Sheriff, they were called about the sheep just after midnight, Nov. 22, 2023. They were found at a home in Winona.

The Sheriff says a seminary nearby realized it was their sheep and owners came over and herded them back to their area.

It is not known how the sheep got out.

The Sheriff added that there were about 20 sheep that got loose.

