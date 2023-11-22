SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 21st

By JD Danielson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep girls basketball season continues on with a trio of local matchups.

Contests include Memorial hosting Superior, North traveling to Wisconsin Rapids, and Fall Creek facing Elk Mound.

Plus, a division three wrestling Top 10 matchup at McPhee Gymnasium as the 8th-ranked Blugolds host the best team in the country, Augsburg.

Back to the hardwood, UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball hits the road to St. Norberts.

Finally, UW-Stout men’s basketball’s Brody Fox, and UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey’s Trevor Heyde earn WIAC Player of the Week honors.

