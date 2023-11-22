Underage tobacco sales are on the rise across Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsinites under the age of 21 this year accounted for around 13.6% of tobacco and vape sales, the department of health services reported last week. That number is higher than last year, but still not the highest it’s been.

Health officials say in 2022, 11.9% of tobacco and vape sales were to underage consumers. In 2021, the rate was a record 14.1%.

“In 2019, vaping in youth was at 5.5% and since 2019 it has increased 140%. That means that there are many youth who are getting their hands on vaping products that shouldn’t be,” says Gundersen Health System wellness education specialist, Michelle Gilbertson.

Gilbertson says smoking at a young age can cause serious damage.

“Youth under the age of 21, their brains are still developing. They’re still at a very vulnerable state where the tobacco or e-cigarette product can cause some both short term and long term damage to their body and to their health overall,” says Gilbertson.

La Crosse County Health Department health educator, Katie Boone, says the numbers also increased following the pandemic because they weren’t able to do “Wisconsin Wins” checks, in which they have an underage person go into a business and attempt to buy tobacco.

“I would say that after we had a short break from doing the Wisconsin Wins checks or the Wisconsin tobacco compliance checks due to the pandemic, we weren’t allowed to put people from not the same household in a vehicle. And after having that break, it was kind of anticipated to see our increase in underage sales because there was less monitoring statewide,” says Boone.

Boone says if an underage family member is using tobacco products, you should encourage them to quit.

“The first thing to do is just have that open and honest conversation with your children or your family members if that’s something you can do. Another thing you can do is check out some of the Wisconsin tobacco Quitline resources. They do have some specific for teens, that is a texting line to make it more accessible and easy for teens to use,” says Boone.

Wisconsinites who want help to quit commercial tobacco can visit wiquitline.org to learn more or call 1-800-quit now or text “READY” to 200-400 for free assistance.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.