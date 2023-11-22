What it takes to make ethanol

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The harvest season for many area farmers is wrapping up according to this week’s USDA report with 78% of corn for grain is complete.

37% of the corn grown in Wisconsin is used in ethanol production to be blended into what you fuel up with at the gas station.

One of the nine ethanol plants in the state is in Stanley.

“As we’re progressing through harvest here, we’re kind of getting towards the tail end. I think everybody’s pleasantly surprised at the quantity and quality of bushels that they’re getting out there,” President and General Manager of Ace Ethanol Neal Kemmet says.

Even though this growing season was drier, the demand for ethanol is is much greater.

“I expect to see ethanol production up a little bit and exports up to match that. We’re exporting roughly 70% of our ethanol here from Stanley into Canada to help them meet their low carbon requirements,” Kemmet says.

Although, one farmer in Dunn County is above the state’s average of what his corn gets made into.

“I’d say 95% of our corn goes into ethanol and I wouldn’t say every time I’m pumping gas in my car I think about it, but there’s quite a few times I’m like, ‘Man, I wonder if the corn in here is something I grew,’” Blake Paulson says, noting this fall harvest season has brought good weather for the farm he’s employed with and expects to be completed in one to two weeks.

“So the 87 octane usually contains 10% ethanol. The 88 octane will have 15% ethanol, so it’ll have a little bit more ethanol in there, a little bit higher octane, a little bit more oxygen (which) should burn very clean and is usually a few cents cheaper because ethanol is generally priced at a value to gasoline,” Kemmet says.

Making ethanol is a complex process, Kemmet explains.

It starts with a sample of corn the ethanol plan is currently receiving.

“The first thing we do is grind that corn into flour,” Kemmet says, and adds, “We add water and enzymes and turn that into a mash, which is eventually turned into a beer and be about 15% alcohol by volume, which is about two or three times what a normal beer will be. So after the beer is finished, then we distill off the ethanol.”

What’s leftover is the fat, the fiber and the protein.

The fat will eventually, after some processes, be turned into biodiesel. High protein distiller grains is what’s left over after taking the corn starch out which is then fed to animals. Another product is carbon dioxide, which Kemmet says it, “sells locally in Wisconsin to support other Wisconsin businesses.”

The whole ethanol process is also done safely, Kemmet says.

“So we have devices that’s called regenerative thermal oxidizers and other processes to make sure that we remove the pollutants from the material.”

Every day, 150,000 gallons of ethanol are made in Stanley from 52,000 bushels of corn.

More information about Ethanol can be found at Growth Energy or the Renewable Fuels Association websites.

