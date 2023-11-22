Xcel Energy offers money, energy saving tips as you decorate for the holidays

Holiday decor
Holiday decor(Weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you plan on putting up Christmas lights this year, here are some tips you may want to follow to make sure your energy bill stays low.

Xcel Energy says purchasing the right type of light can dramatically cut into the energy cost.

They say while LED lights may cost more than traditional incandescent lights, they use less energy.

According to information from Xcel Energy, customers on Time- of - Use Pricing can also save on their bills by turning on their lights during the Off-Peak period. The money saved on 15 strands of various holiday lights for five hours a day with a start time for example of 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. breaks down like this:

  • LED mini-lights - about $0.30
  • LED C7 lights - about $0.80
  • LED C9 lights - about $1.10
  • Standard mini-lights - about $2
  • Standard C7 lights - about $6
  • Standard C9 lights - about $8

