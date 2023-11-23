The 2023 Coulee Region Turkey Trot reaches a record attendance

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The coulee region also had a record breaking attendance at their turkey trot. thousands of runners lined up outside of the Onalaska Omni Center to participate in the 2023 Festival Foods Turkey Trot.

“We’ve got the five mile event and the two mile run/walk. This is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club at the YMCA right here in the La Crosse and Onalaska area. All proceeds from this event are benefiting those organizations, and all proceeds are staying right here, benefiting La Crosse and Onalaska area citizens,” says turkey trot race director, Vern Weisensel.

At the end of the race, every runner is given a free pumpkin pie.

“You can choose to not take your pie home with you and donate that. So every pie that is left over and we also have cheese and water and a whole bunch of other things donated by our various sponsors. Anything that is left over after the race is all said and done, we’re going to take that to salvation army and make a little better Thanksgiving for the people that need it there,” says Weisensel.

Matt Gardner ran the 2 mile race and he said he enjoyed his first ever turkey trot.

“It’s a good way to spend a nice, brisk fall morning. A lot of camaraderie, a lot of runners, a lot of kids. We’re out here with a whole bunch of families. I’m here with my wife right now. It’s just a nice little way to spend the Thanksgiving morning before you go fill your belly with turkey,” says Gardner.

This year had a record breaking attendance for the Coulee Region Turkey Trot, with attendance numbers reaching over 2,700.

The event has many sponsors in the coulee region, including Festival Foods, Fleet Farm, Kwik Trip, and Gundersen Health System.

