Cold and blustery for Thanksgiving as the weather remains dry

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunshine mixed with mid and high-level clouds this afternoon as southerly flow helped nudge temperatures slightly above average into the 40s. Variable cloud cover continues to move across the area this evening as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. This will pass through dry later tonight, leading to a shift in our winds from the north-northwest as they turn breezy. Colder air will also filter into the area with temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s. The Thanksgiving holiday will bring a continuation of quiet weather as a large Canadian high pressure system starts to move in from the northwest. We’ll have intervals of sunshine and clouds with afternoon highs only topping out near the freezing mark. That said, wind chills will make it feel like we’re in the upper teens and low to mid-20s throughout the day with breezy winds at 10-15 mph from the north and northwest.

Canadian high pressure moves in with dry and breezy weather Thanksgiving
Canadian high pressure moves in with dry and breezy weather Thanksgiving(WEAU)

Skies will be mostly clear tomorrow night as high pressure builds into the Northern Plains with winds turning lighter. If you’re heading out early for Black Friday shopping, be sure to bundle up as temperatures will be cooling into the mid-teens with even colder wind chills likely! Mostly sunny skies will take us through the day with most places staying several degrees below average in the upper 20s and low 30s. Looking ahead to the final weekend of the month, high pressure will be drifting south and east of the state with mostly cloudy skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, a cold front looks approach Western Wisconsin Sunday as an upper trough slides out of Canada. Both features may provide enough forcing for the area to see some snow showers, but very little impacts are currently expected for travel. There won’t be much of a change in the airmass as temperatures stay in the low to mid-30s. As the front passes through to the southeast at night, a reinforcing shot of colder air will arrive as temperatures start out in the upper 20s next week with overnight lows in the teens. Our stretch of quiet weather also looks to stick around with variable sun and clouds as we remain below average near freezing through mid-week.

