Gas leak detected at substation in Vernon County

(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF STARK, Wis. (WEAU) - A natural gas leak was detected in Vernon County on Wednesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a strong odor of natural gas near the natural gas substation in the Town of Stark around 10 p.m.

Local fire departments were called to the scene and a leak was confirmed. Personnel from Midwest Natural Gas repaired the leak.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the La Farge Fire Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

