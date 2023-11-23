Hope Gospel Mission serves hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers prepared 71 turkeys and served over 800 meals.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanksgiving is about expressing gratitude. It’s also about turkey, pumpkin pie, and other classic dishes.

Which is why, for the last 15 years, Hope Gospel Mission gives out hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals to people in the community.

This year, dozens of volunteers cooked 71 turkeys and served around 800 meals.

Community relations director, Brett Geboy, said many of the meals go to families struggling financially or seniors who are homebound.

“For many it is just a lonely time, or they don’t want to cook at all. The cost of food is going up as well, so for a variety of reasons, people choose to come and enjoy dinner with us or, you know, other free meals around the community,” Geboy said.

Community members had the option to dine-in or pick up a meal in the drive-thru.

