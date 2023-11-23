Mental health and overall well-being see increased risks during the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanksgiving and the holidays overall can be a time of joy, but it can also be difficult for your mental health.

They can bring a lot of expectations with them. You may think you have to act a certain way to fit in or be accepted. Maybe you feel those around you are judging you. That pressure can take pre-existing mental health issues and make them worse.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports about 24% of people with a diagnosed mental illness find the holidays make their condition “a lot” worse while 40% say “somewhat” worse.

Thanksgiving is a time when food is front and center. For most people, that’s perfectly fine, but for those who struggle in their relationship with food, it can be extremely stressful.

Clinical Associate Professor Psychiatrist at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dr. Peggy Scallon said, “People can feel overwhelmed when they are confronted with the different foods and eating expectations at Thanksgiving.”

The Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders (STRIPED) found nine percent of Wisconsinites will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. Thanksgiving can bring up the negative feelings of these disorders.

“High expectations for the holidays can be crushed, and they can end up feeling like they’ve failed in some way,” Dr. Scallon said.

However, it’s not just food that can trigger mental health issues. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services found alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in the state, but there are ways to help reduce the temptation to drink during the holidays.

Michelle Lassa, a licensed professional at the Behavioral Health Clinic said, “I definitely recommend having a buddy. So you have somebody that knows, ‘Hey, I don’t really want to drink.’”

She said it’s not just those struggling who should take action. We can all help to make the holiday positive for everyone.

“Enjoy that time, and also be responsible with how you want to drink while not pushing the pressure on others to do the same,” Lassa shared.

“Lead with empathy and kindness and acceptance for what everybody’s going through at the time,” Dr. Scallon added. “And above all, just emphasize gratitude, which is really what Thanksgiving is all about.”

They both recommend “coping ahead,” or preparing yourself for what the day will look like and setting up a support system now.

